April 2023 Cruises to South America

We found you 15 cruises

National Geographic Endeavour II
National Geographic Endeavour II

10 Night
Galápagos Aboard National Geographic Endeavour IiDetails

34 Reviews
Leaving:Guayaquil
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
7 Night
Wild Galápagos EscapeDetails

Leaving:Guayaquil
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Argentina, Rio & Sao PauloDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
Celebrity Xpedition
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
7 Night
Galapagos Inner LoopDetails

21 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
7 Night
Galapagos Outer LoopDetails

21 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
10 Night
Wild Galápagos & Peru EscapeDetails

Leaving:Lima
7 Night
Ecuador & Its Galápagos IslandsDetails

Leaving:Ecuador
Apr 26, 2023
10 Night
The Heart Of The AmazonDetails

Leaving:Iquitos
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
22 Night
The Heart Of The Amazon & Two Great ContinentsDetails

Leaving:Iquitos
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.