10-14 Day Cruises to South America

Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Infinity

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor

12 Night
Expedition To Argentina & The FalklandsDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor

12 Night
Peru & Chile: Andean Coast AdventureDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Polaris

14 Night
Atlantic & Equator SojournDetails

Leaving:Glengarriff
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Octantis

14 Night
Brazil's Vibrant CoastDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Endeavor

11 Night
Expedition AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Venture

10 Night
The Heart Of The AmazonDetails

Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
National Geographic Endeavour II

10 Night
Galápagos Aboard National Geographic Endeavour IiDetails

34 Reviews
Leaving:Guayaquil
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Santa Cruz II

14 Night
East Galapagos,machu Picchu & PeruDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Metropolitan Touring
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Delfin III

10 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian AmazonDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
L'Austral

13 Night
South America CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Talcahuano
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Champlain

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Argentina & Patagonia CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
12 Nt Argentina & Patagonia HolidayDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Peru & Chile VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
10 Nt Argentina, Rio & Sao Paulo CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Argentina & Patagonia HolidayDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Patagonia & Argentina CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

