  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Costa Cruises to South America

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
South America
Any
Any
Any
Costa Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Costa Smeralda
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Costa Smeralda
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

PLAN YOUR RETURN TO EUROPE IN 2022

Discover Ultra-Luxury Cruising aboard Seabourn

  • Buy now and pay in full by 30 June 2021 and save up to 10%*!
  • Explore the hidden gems of the Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland.
  • Discover an all-inclusive experience on intimate spacious ships.
  • World-class Expedition team, delivering immersive experiences

Seabourn AU

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to South America

Celebrity Cruises to South America

Crystal Cruises to South America

Crystal Cruises to South America

Holland America Line Cruises to South America

Holland America Line Cruises to South America

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to South America

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to South America

Princess Cruises to South America

Princess Cruises to South America

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to South America

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to South America

Seabourn Cruises to South America

Seabourn Cruises to South America

Silversea Cruises to South America

Silversea Cruises to South America

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to South America

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to South America

Hurtigruten Cruises to South America

Hurtigruten Cruises to South America

Oceania Cruises to South America

Oceania Cruises to South America

MSC Cruises to South America

MSC Cruises to South America

P&O Cruises Cruises to South America

P&O Cruises Cruises to South America

Azamara Cruises to South America

Azamara Cruises to South America

Ponant Cruises to South America

Ponant Cruises to South America

Metropolitan Touring Cruises to South America

Metropolitan Touring Cruises to South America

Viking Ocean Cruises to South America

Viking Ocean Cruises to South America

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises to South America

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises to South America

Viking Expeditions Cruises to South America

Viking Expeditions Cruises to South America

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 17th June 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.