With a region as varied as South America, it's hard to know where to begin. Amazon River cruises bring you close to the rainforest and the indigenous people who live there. The Galapagos Islands off of Ecuador are a must-do for outdoor lovers; add a trek to Machu Picchu before or after. And finally, a Round-the-Horn cruise takes passengers from Brazil south to the tip of Argentina before exploring the fjords of Chile.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.