  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

February 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

Filters

Febuary 2023
Panama Canal & Central America
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Edge Exterior Ben Piper
Celebrity Edge

11 Night
Panama Canal & S. CaribbeanDetails

583 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Secure your double stateroom upgrade.

It’s Cunard’s Big Balcony Event.

  • Enjoy a complimentary upgrade from an Interior to a Balcony stateroom+
  • Delight in new destinations from your very own private Balcony
  • Available on select voyages in Alaska, Europe, Panama and Japan
  • Multiple itineraries available across voyages in 2022 and 2023

Cunard AU

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Gem

11 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,461 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Pride

8 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

October 2021 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

October 2021 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

November 2021 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

November 2021 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2021 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2021 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

January 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

January 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

February 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

February 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

March 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

March 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

April 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

April 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

May 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

May 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

August 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

August 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

September 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

September 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

October 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

October 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

November 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

November 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

December 2022 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

January 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

January 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

February 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

February 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

March 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

March 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

April 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

April 2023 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.