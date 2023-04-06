  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

We found you 14 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Radiance
Carnival Radiance (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

EXPLORE THE BEST OF JAPAN AND ALASKA

Tokyo to Vancouver: Save up to $1,400 per couple*

  • 23 days, 4 countries and 11 guided tours in 2022, 2023 or 2024
  • Immerse yourself in local culture, cuisine, art, history & nature
  • Risk-Free bookings: Change your plans up to 14 days before departure*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

8 Night
Exploring The Sea Of Cortez: A Living Sea & Desert...Details

12 Reviews
Leaving:Loreto
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Baja MexicoDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cabo Overnight CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cabo & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

November 2021 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2021 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2021 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2021 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

June 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

July 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

August 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

September 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

October 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

November 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

December 2022 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

January 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

February 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

March 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

April 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

May 2023 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.