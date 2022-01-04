What is the best time to cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures .

With its scenic coastline extending around the Baja Peninsula, western Mexico consists of three states and a petite grouping of islands. An experience on Mexico's Gold Coast may include lounging on the beach, kayaking a sandbar, exploring Mayan ruins or dancing in trendy nightclubs. Mazatlan offers a more traditional cultural experience, while Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas are especially accommodating to cruisers looking to shop or head to local restaurant and bars.

Lightweight, comfortable shorts, t-shirts and sundresses as well as swimsuits and sunscreen are musts.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

Americans with Mexican Riviera cruises beginning and ending in the same U.S. port (Los Angeles, for example) do not need a passport. If your cruise starts or ends in a Mexican port, you'll definitely need a passport; having one is highly recommended for everyone in case travel plans change.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

The beaches and bars get top billing on Mexican Riviera cruises and there are plenty to choose from throughout. Water sports (including surfing), shopping and dining are also hugely popular.

What are some things to do in the Mexican Riviera?

Nearly all of the major cruise lines, including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess and Disney, feature regular Mexican Riviera itineraries. Luxury lines like Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas include Mexican Riviera ports on Panama Canal and Central America itineraries.

Mexican Riviera cruises -- encompassing ports like Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan -- are offered year-round, with the most crowded time being the winter months. However, summer in this part of Mexico can be uncomfortably hot and humid, so spring and fall are particularly nice options.

What is the best time to cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

