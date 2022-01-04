What is the best time to cruise to Hawaii?
Hawaii has a wet and dry season -- the dry season lasts from April through October. Summer can be more expensive, but is a great time to visit this year-round destination. For more: The Best Month to Cruise to Hawaii.
Which cruise lines go to Hawaii?
A variety of cruise lines call on Hawaii -- Princess, Crystal, Holland America, Royal Caribbean -- but Norwegian Cruise Line has the only big ship based there, sailing from Honolulu. Expedition lines like UnCruise Adventures sail Hawaii's smaller islands.
What are some things to do in Hawaii?
Hawaii is all about surf and sand, but its islands also offer whale-watching, hikes along volcanoes, outrigger canoeing and breathtaking helicopter rides. For more excursion ideas: Hawaii's Best Shore Excursions.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Hawaii?
You can visit Hawaii without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America and UnCruise's Safari Explorer, both U.S.-flagged vessels, are the only cruise ships based in Hawaii. Other lines and ships offer there-and-back Hawaii itineraries from ports like San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.