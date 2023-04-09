  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

We found you 12 cruises

7 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Med Springtime VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Taormina
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
