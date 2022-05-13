  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

5 Day Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Classic Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Mediterranean Beaches & CitiesDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Onward

11 Night
Christening & Maiden VoyageDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Beyond

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

5 Night
France & Italy CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Onward

12 Night
Best Of The Med VoyageDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Mediterranean Cities CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

6 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Fantasia

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

14 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Clipper

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Star Flyer

8 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

5 Antarctica Cruises

5 Antarctica Cruises

5 Transatlantic Cruises

5 Transatlantic Cruises

5 USA Cruises

5 USA Cruises

5 Asia Cruises

5 Asia Cruises

5 Bahamas Cruises

5 Bahamas Cruises

5 Bermuda Cruises

5 Bermuda Cruises

5 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

5 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

5 Europe Cruises

5 Europe Cruises

5 Western Mediterranean Cruises

5 Western Mediterranean Cruises

5 Hawaii Cruises

5 Hawaii Cruises

5 Indian Ocean Cruises

5 Indian Ocean Cruises

5 Mexican Riviera Cruises

5 Mexican Riviera Cruises

5 Around the World Cruises

5 Around the World Cruises

5 Baltic Sea Cruises

5 Baltic Sea Cruises

5 South Pacific Cruises

5 South Pacific Cruises

5 Transpacific Cruises

5 Transpacific Cruises

5 Greece Cruises

5 Greece Cruises

5 Africa Cruises

5 Africa Cruises

5 Pacific Coastal Cruises

5 Pacific Coastal Cruises

5 Trans-Ocean Cruises

5 Trans-Ocean Cruises

5 Mexico Cruises

5 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.