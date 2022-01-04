What is the best time to cruise to the Western Mediterranean?
Western Mediterranean cruises -- to marquee ports like Rome, Florence and Barcelona -- are offered year-round. Peak season is during the summer, despite the fact that many restaurants, shops and attractions close for the entire month of August in a number of European cities. The shoulder seasons of early spring and late fall are great options for lighter crowds and more affordable cruise fares.
Which cruise lines go to the Western Mediterranean?
Most mainstream cruise lines -- including Celebrity, Disney, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian --offer Western Caribbean sailings. Italian cruise lines MSC Cruises and Costa offer the most year-round options. Luxury cruise lines are also well-represented in the region with lines including Azamara, Windstar, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn and others frequenting Western Mediterranean ports.
What are some things to do in the Western Mediterranean?
Western Mediterranean cruises encompass some of Europe's most iconic cities and destinations and offer a huge diversity of sights, attractions and activities. You can visit world-class art museums like the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, take an excursion to the ancient city of Pompeii, hit the casino in Monte Carlo or relax on the beach in Capri, just to name a few. For more: Western Mediterranean Cruise Tips.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?
Yes, a passport is required for Western Mediterranean cruises.
What should I pack for a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?
What you pack for the Western Mediterranean will be highly dependent on the time of year of your cruise, but comfortable walking shoes are always a must. Light layers are a good idea year-round and some warmer options are a good idea during the colder months. We also recommend bringing a reusable water bottle if you're visiting in the summer; crowded Mediterranean streets can become unbearably hot and dehydration can become an issue.