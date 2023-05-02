  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 16 cruises

Marina
Marina

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

8 Night
Italy, Croatia, & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

9 Night
Italy, Croatia, & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Cruise lines AU

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Croatia Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Black Sea Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Best Of Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Islands Of The Med VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Black Sea Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Wine & Culture VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
