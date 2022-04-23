  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
8 Day Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Black Sea VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian CoastsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

9 Night
Mediterranean Mosaic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

8 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Ancient Civilizations VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Black Sea & North Greece VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Portugal, Spain & France CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

9 Night
Mediterranean Mosaic VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas

12 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

8 Night
Italy, Greece, & France CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
9nt Best Of Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Reflection

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Onward

11 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer

8 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

22 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Lirica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
