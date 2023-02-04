  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
February 2023 Cruises to Europe

Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

16 Night
Western Australia To AsiaDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MS Otto Sverdrup

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Valencia
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordkapp

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordkapp

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Kong Harald

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Polarlys

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordlys

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Polarlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Kong Harald

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Richard With

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordnorge

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Jerusalem
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordnorge

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
