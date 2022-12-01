  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022
Europe - All
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

15 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azura
Azura
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Vali
Viking Vali (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

17 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AmaPrima

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Legendary DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaCerto

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Debussy

10 Night
Rhine Christmas Markets Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

7 Night
Classic Christmas Markets Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Delightful Danube Christmas Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSonata

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon View

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSiena

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLucia

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSiena

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaCerto

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon View

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

