  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

March 2022 Cruises to Europe

Cancellation Information

Filters

March 2022
Europe - All
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Louis Olympia

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Louis Olympia

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Kusadasi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Louis Olympia

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Kusadasi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Louis Olympia

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Louis Olympia

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Kusadasi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

7 Night
Metropolen Ab HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Armonia

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tranquility II

7 Night
Tulips Of Northern HollandDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Impression

8 Night
Tulip Time Cruise With 1 Night In AmsterdamDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

8 Night
Bites, Brews & Views Of Holland & Belgium With 1 Night In AmsterdamDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jade

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Beatrice

9 Night
Highlights Of Eastern Europe Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azamara Pursuit

8 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Baldur

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Skadi

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Bragi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to Europe

May 2021 Cruises to Europe

June 2021 Cruises to Europe

June 2021 Cruises to Europe

July 2021 Cruises to Europe

July 2021 Cruises to Europe

August 2021 Cruises to Europe

August 2021 Cruises to Europe

September 2021 Cruises to Europe

September 2021 Cruises to Europe

October 2021 Cruises to Europe

October 2021 Cruises to Europe

November 2021 Cruises to Europe

November 2021 Cruises to Europe

December 2021 Cruises to Europe

December 2021 Cruises to Europe

January 2022 Cruises to Europe

January 2022 Cruises to Europe

February 2022 Cruises to Europe

February 2022 Cruises to Europe

March 2022 Cruises to Europe

March 2022 Cruises to Europe

April 2022 Cruises to Europe

April 2022 Cruises to Europe

May 2022 Cruises to Europe

May 2022 Cruises to Europe

June 2022 Cruises to Europe

June 2022 Cruises to Europe

July 2022 Cruises to Europe

July 2022 Cruises to Europe

August 2022 Cruises to Europe

August 2022 Cruises to Europe

September 2022 Cruises to Europe

September 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.