February 2022 Cruises to Europe

Cancellation Information

Febuary 2022
Europe - All
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AIDAprima
AIDAprima
AIDAprima

15 Night
Von Barcelona Nach HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen
Vesteralen
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

7 Night
Perlen Am Mittelmeer Ab MallorcaDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

MS Spitsbergen

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MS Spitsbergen

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Venus

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Magica

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nordkapp

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Polarlys

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Polarlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Richard With

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Richard With

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Ventura

4 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Magnifica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

