December 2021 Cruises to Europe

Cancellation Information

AmaVerde
AmaVerde
AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde
AmaVerde
AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Jasper

7 Night
Rhine Christmas MarketsDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Luna
Emerald Luna
Emerald Luna

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

7 Night
Perlen Am Mittelmeer Ab MallorcaDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaBella

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

MSC Poesia

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Avalon Envision

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Victoria

16 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSonata

7 Night
Danube SerenadeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLucia

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Deliziosa

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

177 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaViola

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Danube Holiday Markets Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Beatrice

12 Night
Grand Christmas And New Year's Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

