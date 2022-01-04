  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

15 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

15 Night
Ancient Wonders VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Mediterranean & Holy Land - Rome Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

4 Night
Kurzreise Ab RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Amber

10 Night
Danube Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Christmas Markets With Prague & ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Christmas Markets With ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

17 Night
Prague With Christmas Markets Of EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Louis Olympia

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Louis Olympia

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Kusadasi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
0}

5 Night
Kurzreise Ab MallorcaDetails

Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAvita

43 Night
Große Winterpause KaribikDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Secrets Of The Douro With LisbonDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Lisbon With Secrets Of The DouroDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Louis Olympia

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Kusadasi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAprima

7 Night
Metropolen Ab HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

