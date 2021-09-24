  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

21 Day Cruises to Europe

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

28 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
Northern Isles & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Island Princess

22 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
European Splendor & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Volendam

27 Night
British Isles & European River ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess

22 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

24 Night
Adriatic Antiquities & Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

24 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

28 Night
Baltic & North Cape ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

22 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

26 Night
Baltic Jewels & Northern IslesDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Mediterranean SeasDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

25 Night
Arabia, Egypt & Ancient GreeceDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
River Duchess

24 Night
Ultimate European Journey Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Mediterranean EnchantmentDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Treasures Of The Adriatic & Aegean AllureDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Musica

24 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Durban
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

47 Night
Grand Journey: The Med, Adriatic And Black SeasDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

22 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

21 Antarctica Cruises

21 Antarctica Cruises

21 Transatlantic Cruises

21 Transatlantic Cruises

21 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

21 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

21 Asia Cruises

21 Asia Cruises

21 Caribbean Cruises

21 Caribbean Cruises

21 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

21 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

21 Europe Cruises

21 Europe Cruises

21 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

21 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

21 Western Mediterranean Cruises

21 Western Mediterranean Cruises

21 Hawaii Cruises

21 Hawaii Cruises

21 Indian Ocean Cruises

21 Indian Ocean Cruises

21 South America Cruises

21 South America Cruises

21 Around the World Cruises

21 Around the World Cruises

21 Middle East Cruises

21 Middle East Cruises

21 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

21 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

21 Canada & New England Cruises

21 Canada & New England Cruises

21 Baltic Sea Cruises

21 Baltic Sea Cruises

21 Transpacific Cruises

21 Transpacific Cruises

21 Pacific Coastal Cruises

21 Pacific Coastal Cruises

21 Arctic Cruises

21 Arctic Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.