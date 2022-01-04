  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises from Paris to Europe

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

20 Night
Paris To Prague & Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

17 Night
Paris With Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny

17 Night
Paris With Splendours Of EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

20 Night
Paris To Prague & Splendours Of EuropeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Luna

17 Night
Paris With Splendours Of EuropeDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

28 Night
Grand Voyage Of Europe With Paris Transylvania & Bucharest 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

10 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine & Main With Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Paris To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nuremburg 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nuremburg 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

30 Night
European Gems With Grand Alpine Explorer & Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Paris & PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Liberte

12 Night
Paris To Nice With Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Budapest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Paris & PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaDante

7 Night
Impressions Of The Seine & ParisDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Radgrid

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLyra

7 Night
Paris & Normandy Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Joie de Vivre

14 Night
Grand France Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Fjorgyn

14 Night
France's FinestDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Gem

10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

