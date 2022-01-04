  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Monaco to Europe

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Europe - All
Monaco
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
AmaCello
AmaCello
AmaCello

18 Night
Romantic Rhone & Seine With Cote D'azur & Provence 2021Details

38 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Sapphire
Scenic Sapphire
Scenic Sapphire

13 Night
Idyllic Rhône With Monte Carlo & ParisDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)
Sea Cloud

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
Gems Of France & Spanish IslesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Seabourn Sojourn

17 Night
Mediterranean Yacht HarborsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Master CollectionDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Crystal Symphony

14 Night
Grand Journey: Pearls Of The MediterraneanDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

15 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

19 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

27 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scenic Sapphire

10 Night
Idyllic Rhône With Monte CarloDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaCello

11 Night
Provence & Burgundy With Cote D'azur 2021Details

38 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Sojourn

10 Night
Western Mediterranean Gems I IDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Mediterranean SplendorsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Royal RivieraDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

45 Night
Grand Journey: Mediterranean & Northern EuropeDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
Mediterranean ChicDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to Europe

Cruises from Amsterdam to Europe

892 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to Europe

Cruises from Piraeus to Europe

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Europe

Cruises from Barcelona to Europe

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to Europe

Cruises from Bergen to Europe

714 Reviews
Cruises from Budapest to Europe

Cruises from Budapest to Europe

446 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen to Europe

Cruises from Copenhagen to Europe

1,233 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to Europe

Cruises from Genoa to Europe

444 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Europe

Cruises from Hamburg to Europe

150 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Europe

Cruises from Istanbul to Europe

405 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to Europe

Cruises from Kiel to Europe

50 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to Europe

Cruises from Lisbon to Europe

860 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Europe

Cruises from Southampton to Europe

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta) to Europe

Cruises from Malta (Valletta) to Europe

677 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to Europe

Cruises from Marseille to Europe

893 Reviews
Cruises from Monaco to Europe

Cruises from Monaco to Europe

535 Reviews
Cruises from Paris to Europe

Cruises from Paris to Europe

218 Reviews
Cruises from Prague to Europe

Cruises from Prague to Europe

77 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to Europe

Cruises from Rome to Europe

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm to Europe

Cruises from Stockholm to Europe

896 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to Europe

Cruises from Venice to Europe

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from London to Europe

Cruises from London to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.