Seabourn Cruises to Europe

Cancellation Information

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Greek Isles & Turquoise CoastDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
The Baltic & St PetersburgDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

21 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Holy Land & Turkish GemsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Adriatic & Aegean JewelsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
North Cape & Majestic FjordsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Baltic Gems & NorwayDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Night
Iberian AutumnDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Rivieras & RomeDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Aegean SplendorsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

11 Night
Spanish Magic & Morocco I IDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

11 Night
Spanish Magic & Morocco IDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Canary Islands Idyll IDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

17 Night
Mediterranean Yacht HarborsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

20 Night
Adriatic & Maltese MedleyDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Aegean Empires IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Greek Isles & Turkish TreasureDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Classic Aegean & Holy LandDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Aegean Empires I IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Baltic Gems & The Low CountriesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Mediterranean JewelsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Scandinavian Gems & St. PetersburgDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Eastern Mediterranean MarvelsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Aegean Golden CircleDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Eastern Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
