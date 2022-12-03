  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

December 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2022
Caribbean - Western
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Prima

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Orlando: Great Stirrup Cay & CozumelDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Drinks Ahoy!

Premium Drinks Package included in your fare!

  • P&O Cruises Drinks Ahoy Sale is here!
  • Premium Drinks Package included on cruises 7 nights or more^
  • Book now with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O AU

Explorer of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Pride

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Valor

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,581 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Breeze

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Glory

8 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway

5 Night
Caribbean Round-trip New Orleans: Cozumel & Costa MayaDetails

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Beyond

8 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt W. Caribbean & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Prima

5 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Orlando: Cozumel & Costa MayaDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sensation

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Pride

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Beyond

7 Night
7 Nt Bahamas, Mexico, & Grand CaymanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas

6 Night
Key West & Falmouth HolidayDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

July 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

July 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st June 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.