12 Day Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Tropical / Southern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

14 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

14 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Wayfarer / SeafarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

16 Night
Eastern / Southern CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Exotic Caribbean In DepthDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Caribbean Jewels In DepthDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Caribbean Harbors In DepthDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate S. Caribbean HolidayDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Western / Southern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Seafarer / WayfarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Wayfarer / SeafarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

16 Night
Southern / Western CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Southern / Western CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Seafarer / WayfarerDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

18 Night
Southern Caribbean Wayfarer / EasternDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Western / Southern CaribbeanDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
