Southern Caribbean Cruises

Antigua (Photo: BlueOrange Studio/Shutterstock)

About Southern Caribbean Cruises

Less visited than other areas in the region, the Southern Caribbean has expansive natural beauty and gorgeous scenery. Popular islands include the French West Indies (Martinique, Guadalupe and St. Bart's), lush St. Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada, and the sandy ABCs (Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao). With Barbados and Puerto Rico as main embarkation ports, your cruise vacation begins before you even board the ship.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

  • More about the Southern Caribbean

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Southern Caribbean?

Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

10 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

10 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox

10 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

14 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

8 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

5 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

18 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

10 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

18 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

12 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunshine

10 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

8 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

6 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

10 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Cruise to Southern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

More about the Southern Caribbean

What is the best time to cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

Southern Caribbean cruises -- to ports like the ABC islands -- run year-round with the most popular months being December through April. Summer sailings run a slight risk of being affected by hurricanes, but offer better deals.

Which cruise lines go to the Southern Caribbean?

Most mainstream cruise lines including Celebrity, Princess, Carnival, Disney, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line all feature Southern Caribbean itineraries. Luxury cruise lines like Crystal and Regent Seven Seas also frequent the region.

What are some things to do in the Southern Caribbean?

Many Southern Caribbean ports -- like Bonaire -- are less commercialized than Eastern and Western Caribbean ports -- tour significant historic sites like Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua and Willemstad in Aruba, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But these ports still offer the opportunity for glorious beach days, spectacular snorkeling and diving, shopping at local craft markets and engaging in water sports. For more on where to get in the water: Southern Caribbean: Top 10 Cruise Ports to Snorkel & Dive.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

If you're a U.S. citizen and your cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port, a passport is not formally required. Some islands, depending on the itinerary, might require a passport so it's always prudent to bring one just in case.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

Comfortable, casual, lightweight clothing, flip-flops, sunglasses and sunscreen are essential in the Southern Caribbean.

