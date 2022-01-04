What is the best time to cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

Less visited than other areas in the region, the Southern Caribbean has expansive natural beauty and gorgeous scenery. Popular islands include the French West Indies (Martinique, Guadalupe and St. Bart's), lush St. Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada, and the sandy ABCs (Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao). With Barbados and Puerto Rico as main embarkation ports, your cruise vacation begins before you even board the ship.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

If you're a U.S. citizen and your cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port, a passport is not formally required. Some islands, depending on the itinerary, might require a passport so it's always prudent to bring one just in case.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

Many Southern Caribbean ports -- like Bonaire -- are less commercialized than Eastern and Western Caribbean ports -- tour significant historic sites like Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua and Willemstad in Aruba, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But these ports still offer the opportunity for glorious beach days, spectacular snorkeling and diving, shopping at local craft markets and engaging in water sports. For more on where to get in the water: Southern Caribbean: Top 10 Cruise Ports to Snorkel & Dive .

What are some things to do in the Southern Caribbean?

Most mainstream cruise lines including Celebrity, Princess, Carnival, Disney, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line all feature Southern Caribbean itineraries. Luxury cruise lines like Crystal and Regent Seven Seas also frequent the region.

Southern Caribbean cruises -- to ports like the ABC islands -- run year-round with the most popular months being December through April. Summer sailings run a slight risk of being affected by hurricanes, but offer better deals.

What is the best time to cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

