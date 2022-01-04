  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Cancellation Information

Filters

August 2022
Caribbean - Eastern
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic

9 Night
Carnival Journeys - Ex Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Mardi Gras
Carnival's new hull design (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Carnival Dream

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,934 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Legend

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BahamasDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Fantasy

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean Cruise From Port CanaveralDetails

436 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oasis of the Seas

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Legend

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Exotic Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

June 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.