May 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

May 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 64 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Mardi Gras
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

953 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Freeport & NassauDetails

1,043 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,453 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
