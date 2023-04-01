  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 174 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

EXPLORE THE BEST OF JAPAN AND ALASKA

Tokyo to Vancouver: Save up to $1,400 per couple*

  • 23 days, 4 countries and 11 guided tours in 2022, 2023 or 2024
  • Immerse yourself in local culture, cuisine, art, history & nature
  • Risk-Free bookings: Change your plans up to 14 days before departure*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Bahamas & Florida From New York Details

3,009 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,326 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,326 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:San Juan
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:San Juan
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Atlantic SunrisesDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Sunsets In The Lesser AntillesDetails

Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

November 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

March 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

March 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.