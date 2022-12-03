  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

December 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2022
Caribbean - All
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Mardi Gras
Carnival's new hull design (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Drinks Ahoy!

Premium Drinks Package included in your fare!

  • P&O Cruises Drinks Ahoy Sale is here!
  • Premium Drinks Package included on cruises 7 nights or more^
  • Book now with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O AU

Volendam

17 Night
Panama Canal Sunfarer / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Prima

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Orlando: Great Stirrup Cay & CozumelDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Eastern / Southern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Western / Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Explorer of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Pride

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Valor

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,581 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Breeze

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Freedom

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Neptune

17 Night
Panama Canal & Coastal HolidayDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Ecstasy

5 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,118 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Glory

8 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Central America Revealed 11d Mia-blb Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

10 Night
Gems Of The Leeward Islands 10d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

7 Night
Classic Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

July 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2023 Cruises to the Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st June 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.