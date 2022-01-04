  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

December 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2021
Caribbean - All
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
West Carib & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Freedom of the Seas

3 Night
Perfect Day HolidayDetails

2,404 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
Mexico, Jamaica & Grand CaymanDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean HolidayDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

5 Night
Labadee CruiseDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

9 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets 7d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

10 Night
Colors Of Key West & Central America 10d Mia-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

11 Night
Gems Of The Leeward Islands 11d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream II

7 Night
San Juan To San JuanDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

May 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

June 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

June 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.