14 Day Cruises to the Caribbean

Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

16 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Tropical / Southern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

14 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

35 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

14 Night
Karibische Inseln Ab BarbadosDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sea Cloud II

14 Night
Cuba CruiseDetails

Leaving:Santo Domingo
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

17 Night
Panama Canal & Coastal HolidayDetails

1,867 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

14 Night
Caribbean HolidayDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

17 Night
Windward Islands HolidayDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Caribbean Harbors In DepthDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Holiday Panama CanalDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

20 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

17 Night
Grand Journey: Caribbean CollectionDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Caribbean Jewels In DepthDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Meraviglia

15 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

21 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

16 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Meraviglia

14 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Meraviglia

15 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
