With an island for every taste, the Caribbean is the ultimate place for relaxation. You'll find white sands and turquoise water throughout the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico. Some islands are lush, with rainforests and mountain trails, while others have desert climates and coral beaches. Wherever you visit, taste regional specialties such as conch fritters and get out on the water with snorkeling and sailing excursions.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.