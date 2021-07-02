  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cruises to the Bahamas

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Bahamas
Any
Any
Any
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Grand Classica
Grand Classica (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Grand Classica

2 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Palm Beach
Cruise Line:Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

29-DAY MEDITERRANEAN CRUISE IN 2022-2023

Explore 8 countries - Barcelona to Istanbul or v.v

  • Spain, France, Monaco, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Greece and Turkey
  • 23 included tours, free wifi, drinks included with lunch and dinner
  • Book risk-free by 31 May 2021 from $18,695pp with only $500pp deposits
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | MODERN SMALL SHIPS | VOTED WORLD’S BEST

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas

Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas

Celebrity Cruises to the Bahamas

Celebrity Cruises to the Bahamas

Crystal Cruises to the Bahamas

Crystal Cruises to the Bahamas

Disney Cruises to the Bahamas

Disney Cruises to the Bahamas

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Bahamas

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Cruises to the Bahamas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 18th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.