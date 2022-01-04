  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

October 2021 Cruises to Asia

Cancellation Information

Filters

October 2021
Asia
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

30 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Tianjin To Singapore CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Katha Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Kolkata
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Varanasi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Serena

4 Night
Pacific Asia CruiseDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Serena

3 Night
Pacific Asia CruiseDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Kolkata
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

12 Night
Treasures Of The MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Noordam

28 Night
Japan & China CollectorDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion

14 Night
Far Eastern HorizonsDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion

14 Night
Far Eastern HorizonsDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Nagasaki & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

11 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

14 Night
Japan & RussiaDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Serena

3 Night
Pacific Asia CruiseDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Okinawa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Serena

4 Night
Pacific Asia CruiseDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Okinawa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to Asia

May 2021 Cruises to Asia

June 2021 Cruises to Asia

June 2021 Cruises to Asia

July 2021 Cruises to Asia

July 2021 Cruises to Asia

August 2021 Cruises to Asia

August 2021 Cruises to Asia

September 2021 Cruises to Asia

September 2021 Cruises to Asia

October 2021 Cruises to Asia

October 2021 Cruises to Asia

November 2021 Cruises to Asia

November 2021 Cruises to Asia

December 2021 Cruises to Asia

December 2021 Cruises to Asia

January 2022 Cruises to Asia

January 2022 Cruises to Asia

February 2022 Cruises to Asia

February 2022 Cruises to Asia

March 2022 Cruises to Asia

March 2022 Cruises to Asia

April 2022 Cruises to Asia

April 2022 Cruises to Asia

May 2022 Cruises to Asia

May 2022 Cruises to Asia

June 2022 Cruises to Asia

June 2022 Cruises to Asia

July 2022 Cruises to Asia

July 2022 Cruises to Asia

August 2022 Cruises to Asia

August 2022 Cruises to Asia

September 2022 Cruises to Asia

September 2022 Cruises to Asia

October 2022 Cruises to Asia

October 2022 Cruises to Asia

November 2022 Cruises to Asia

November 2022 Cruises to Asia

December 2022 Cruises to Asia

December 2022 Cruises to Asia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.