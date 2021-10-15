  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

23 Night
Spice Route VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Asia Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Voyager of the Seas

9 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

16 Night
16-nt Vietnam, Hong Kong & Japan VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

12 Night
12-nt Bali & Western Australia VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

19 Night
India, Sri Lanka & MyanmarDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam & Thailand HolidayDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

6 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Kitakyushu & Sasebo CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Nagasaki & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Kumamoto & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

5 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

9 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Kagoshima & Nagasaki CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Nagasaki CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Fukuoka CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cheap Asia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Asia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Asia cruises. Save up to 43% on last minute Asia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Asia cruises often sail to Singapore, Nagasaki, Beijing, Shanghai and Kagoshima during their cruise itinerary. Asia cruises could leave from Beijing, Kobe, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. Most commonly, Asia cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 8th May 2021.

