  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

15 Day Cruises to Asia

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

20 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

28 Night
Southern Japan & Russia CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Royal Princess

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

19 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Diamond Princess

17 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

15 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

24 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

28 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & Far East CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

15 Night
Japan Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

17 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

18 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

22 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer

18 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Alaska Cruises

2 Week Alaska Cruises

2 Week Asia Cruises

2 Week Asia Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week South America Cruises

2 Week South America Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Australia & New Zealand Cruises

2 Week Australia & New Zealand Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Week Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Arctic Cruises

2 Week Arctic Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.