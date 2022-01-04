  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Beijing to Asia

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Asia
Beijing
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Tianjin To Singapore CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Fukuoka CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Kitakyushu & Sasebo CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Sasebo CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Nagasaki CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Nagasaki CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Shimonoseki & Nagasaki CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Sasebo & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Nagasaki CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Nagasaki & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Sasebo CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Fukuoka CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Sasebo & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Sasebo CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

6 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spectrum of the Seas

6 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Nagasaki & Fukuoka CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Nagasaki CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Asia

Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Asia

241 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Asia

Cruises from Barcelona to Asia

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Beijing to Asia

Cruises from Beijing to Asia

108 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane to Asia

Cruises from Brisbane to Asia

241 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns to Asia

Cruises from Cairns to Asia

150 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Asia

Cruises from Dubai to Asia

255 Reviews
Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City to Asia

Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City to Asia

195 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong to Asia

Cruises from Hong Kong to Asia

373 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe to Asia

Cruises from Kobe to Asia

41 Reviews
Cruises from Melbourne to Asia

Cruises from Melbourne to Asia

259 Reviews
Cruises from Mumbai to Asia

Cruises from Mumbai to Asia

76 Reviews
Cruises from Phuket to Asia

Cruises from Phuket to Asia

145 Reviews
Cruises from Shanghai to Asia

Cruises from Shanghai to Asia

131 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore to Asia

Cruises from Singapore to Asia

656 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Asia

Cruises from Sydney to Asia

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo to Asia

Cruises from Tokyo to Asia

65 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama to Asia

Cruises from Yokohama to Asia

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Asia

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Asia

147 Reviews
Cruises from Adelaide to Asia

Cruises from Adelaide to Asia

96 Reviews
Cruises from Okinawa to Asia

Cruises from Okinawa to Asia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.