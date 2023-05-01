  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises to Alaska

May 2023 Cruises to Alaska

We found you 52 cruises

Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,490 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Great Alaskan ExplorerDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

5 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,490 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Northbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,490 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Southbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Northbound CruiseDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,490 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,102 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Discovery SouthboundDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
