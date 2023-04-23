  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

April 2023 Cruises to Alaska

April 2023 Cruises to Alaska

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Eurodam
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Explore the Mediterranean like a local

Have It All with Holland America Line

  • The award-winning cruise line for explorers, foodies & music lovers
  • 47 itineraries from seven to 28 days departing from May to Nov 2022
  • Overnight or late night stays in Venice, Istanbul, Dubrovnik & more
  • Shore excursion(s), drinks, specialty dining & Wi-Fi included

Holland America (HAL) AU

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Alaska CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And Britis...Details

12 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

April 2022 Cruises to Alaska

April 2022 Cruises to Alaska

May 2022 Cruises to Alaska

May 2022 Cruises to Alaska

June 2022 Cruises to Alaska

June 2022 Cruises to Alaska

July 2022 Cruises to Alaska

July 2022 Cruises to Alaska

August 2022 Cruises to Alaska

August 2022 Cruises to Alaska

September 2022 Cruises to Alaska

September 2022 Cruises to Alaska

October 2022 Cruises to Alaska

October 2022 Cruises to Alaska

April 2023 Cruises to Alaska

April 2023 Cruises to Alaska

May 2023 Cruises to Alaska

May 2023 Cruises to Alaska

June 2023 Cruises to Alaska

June 2023 Cruises to Alaska

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 15th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.