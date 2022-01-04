  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

August 2021 Cruises to Alaska

Cancellation Information

Filters

August 2021
Alaska
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau To KetchikanDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder (Photo: Disney)
Disney Wonder

7 Night
Alaskan Cruise From VancouverDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
National Geographic Venture
National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka To JuneauDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Sitka
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Majestic Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Emerald Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to Alaska

May 2021 Cruises to Alaska

June 2021 Cruises to Alaska

June 2021 Cruises to Alaska

July 2021 Cruises to Alaska

July 2021 Cruises to Alaska

August 2021 Cruises to Alaska

August 2021 Cruises to Alaska

September 2021 Cruises to Alaska

September 2021 Cruises to Alaska

April 2022 Cruises to Alaska

April 2022 Cruises to Alaska

May 2022 Cruises to Alaska

May 2022 Cruises to Alaska

June 2022 Cruises to Alaska

June 2022 Cruises to Alaska

July 2022 Cruises to Alaska

July 2022 Cruises to Alaska

August 2022 Cruises to Alaska

August 2022 Cruises to Alaska

September 2022 Cruises to Alaska

September 2022 Cruises to Alaska

October 2022 Cruises to Alaska

October 2022 Cruises to Alaska

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.