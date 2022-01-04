  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2021 Cruises to Alaska

Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Quest
National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Quest

14 Night
Treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And British ColumbiaDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture
National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

14 Night
Treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And British ColumbiaDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia & Haida GwaiiDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau To KetchikanDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka To JuneauDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Sitka
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

