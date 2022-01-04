  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
British Isles & Western Europe Senior Cruises

Cancellation Information

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

6 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

6 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

15 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Iberian ExplorerDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

28 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nordnorge

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream II

7 Night
Civitavecchia To BarcelonaDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Navigator

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

27 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

