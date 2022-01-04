  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

Edinburgh, Scotland, UK (Photo: vichie81/Shutterstock)

About British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

The British Isles include Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and all the offshore islands, including the separate nation of Ireland. From rolling green countryside and castles to charming cobblestone streets and traditional pubs, the region offers something for every type of cruiser. The compact nature of the British Isles means you can spend more time onshore, so you can visit landmarks such as Stonehenge and the Blarney Stone, and spend time in historic cities such as Dublin, Edinburgh and London.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

6 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess

12 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

14 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess

12 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

6 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Eclipse

10 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vesteralen

11 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vesteralen

11 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vesteralen

6 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

4 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

27 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

10 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

7 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

10 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

27 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

15 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream II

7 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Cruise to British Isles & Western EuropeDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the British Isles & Western Europe

What is the best time to cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

The British Isles and Western Europe are year-round cruise destinations, with some of the most pleasant months to visit during the spring and summer. Even with the colder temperatures, the winter months are also a good option for those hoping for lower cruise fares and lots of holiday festivities. For more: British Isles Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to the British Isles & Western Europe?

For a strictly British Isles cruise, you might have to stick with a UK-based cruise line like P&O, Cunard or Fred.Olsen, but many mainstream American cruise lines -- including Princess and Celebrity -- offer combo British Isles and Western Europe sailings. If you're interested in luxury cruises, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Crystal are among the options.

What are some things to do in the British Isles & Western Europe?

The British Isles and Western Europe are full of historical sights and natural wonders. Depending on your chosen itinerary, you can see everything from Buckingham Palace and the Guinness Storehouse to the Scottish Highlands and whales and dolphins off the coast of Tobermory. Don't forget to stop at a traditional whisky distillery. For more: 5 Best Day Trips From UK Ports.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

Yes, a passport is required for British Isles & Western Europe cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

You'll want to pack for nearly any weather condition. Layers are crucial and rain gear, including a jacket and boots, can be a lifesaver. Many of the UK-based cruise lines are also more traditional than modern American lines, so bringing along some formal (or at least semi-formal) attire is a good idea.

