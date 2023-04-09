  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Transatlantic Cruise Deals

We found you 9 cruises

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,617 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,471 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,159 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,600 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,009 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,600 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 34% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Southampton, Barcelona, New York (Manhattan) and Brussels during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Manhattan, New York, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 9th October 2021.

