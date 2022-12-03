  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cancellation Information

December 2022
Transatlantic
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

12 Night
Transatlantic: Spain & Bermuda To New YorkDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend

14 Night
Ocean Crossing 14d Lis-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Gem

14 Night
Transatlantic: Spain & Bermuda To New YorkDetails

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

14 Night
West Indies To IberiaDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
