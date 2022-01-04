  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cancellation Information

December 2021
Transatlantic
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
7 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
7 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

297 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fortuna
17 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

181 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fortuna

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

181 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

17 Night
Grand Voyage Cruise

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

13 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

21 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fortuna

13 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

181 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Splendida

15 Night
Grand Voyage Cruise

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fortuna

20 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

181 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

17 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Spain & Canaries Transatlantic

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
