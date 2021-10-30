  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
10-14 Day Cruises to Transatlantic

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
14 Night
Spanish Farewell

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Night
14 Night
Canary Islands Transatlantic

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

12 Night
12 Night
Atlantic Quest Voyage

707 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

14 Night
14 Night
Ocean Crossing 14d Lis-mia

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

14 Night
14 Night
Grand Voyage Cruise

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

12 Night
12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

713 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

13 Night
13 Night
Grand Voyage Cruise

131 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
14 Night
Grand Voyage Cruise

371 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

13 Night
13 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

297 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
14 Night
Atlantic Sojourn

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

14 Night
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

387 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

13 Night
13 Night
Carnival Journeys - 13 Day Transatlantic

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

297 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

14 Night
14 Night
In The Wake Of The Vikings

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

12 Night
12 Night
Transatlantic: Spain & Bermuda To New York

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

13 Night
13 Night
West Indies To Spain

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

14 Night
14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi

109 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

14 Night
14 Night
Stars Over The Azores 14d Mia-lis

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

13 Night
13 Night
Stars Over The Azores 13d Sju-lis

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

