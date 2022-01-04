  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises from the East Coast to Transatlantic

Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

14 Night
14 Nt Western Caribbean & The AmericasDetails

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge

14 Night
Portugal, Spain, FranceDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

15 Night
Transatlantic SpringDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Passage To SpainDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Azores & Normandy & Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

13 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

14 Night
Stars Over The Azores 14d Mia-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

5 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Bermuda Cruise From New YorkDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

15 Night
Atlantic Sunsets And Exotic IslesDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
