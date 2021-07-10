  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

8 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Norwegian Epic

12 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Mexico & Sea Of CortezDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

20 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

8 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

17 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

10 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

13 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

14 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

28 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

11 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Day Cruise Reviews

Infinite Balcony is a major FAIL

The ship is beautiful. The cabin is luxurious. The food was great and the entertainment above average. The Infinite Balcony is a gimmick that I consider a TOTAL FAIL. I am an early riser while my wife likes... Read More
User Avatar
RoMoAhoy

Attitude and water

My wife forced me into this again but I was pleasantly surprised of how amazing 99% of the crew is so far. However one bartender hassled my wife over a bottle of water. She’s gold almost platinum and it astounds... Read More
User Avatar
Wolfmann

The ORIGIN of smiles!

Su and I are experienced cruisers. Our normal choice of cruise line is small ships and very good service. We selected this cruise about 5 weeks before the start and have been pleasantly pleased with both SilverSea... Read More
User Avatar
Ccalliope

Best cruise ever

We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back. Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and... Read More
User Avatar
dasreiseteam

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

